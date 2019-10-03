Friday's weather | Very hot conditions in the north, fire danger warnings issued in places

Temperatures along the northern border and adjacent interior are expected to be scorching, while fire danger warnings have been issued for places in the northern interior on Friday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the North West, Free State and extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy on the Highveld from the afternoon.

It will be fine and hot but warm in the central parts of Limpopo. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme south and south-west from the afternoon.

It will be windy in the western parts of the North West. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The Free State will be fine, warm and windy. It will become partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts from the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected along the Northern Cape coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but windy in the east. It will be hot in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be varied.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the western and the south-western coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coastal areas, where it will be partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy in the east as first. Light rain is expected in places in the south. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm in places but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days