Friday's weather | Warm conditions, thundershowers to mark last day of January

The South African
Weather Service has advised of warm conditions across the
country on the last day of January, but some provinces can expect isolated
showers and thundershowers.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape, extreme south-western
parts of the North-West and western parts of the Free State.
Special weather
advisories
- Hot and humid weather will
result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of
KwaZulu-Natal as well as along the coast and adjacent interior between Nelson
Mandela Bay and Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.
- Extreme heat is expected over
the interior from Dr Beyers Naude to Elundini and Engcobo in the Eastern Cape.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the
afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga will
be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment as well as
the western Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon
showers and thundershowers on the Highveld. It will be hot on the Lowveld.
Clouds are expected in the east
of Limpopo in
the morning, otherwise it will be a fine and warm to hot day but very hot over
the Limpopo Valley.
Conditions in the North West will be
fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in
places.
The Free State will
be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers,
except in the south-west.
Fog along the coast of the Northern Cape is expected
at first where it will be cool, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to
hot, with isolated thundershowers over the northern and north-eastern parts
where it will be hot.
The wind along the coast will be
light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.
For the Western Cape, there
will be fog patches in places along the west and south coasts at first,
otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine over the interior
where it will be hot to very hot and extremely hot over the extreme north-east.
There will be light evening rain over the eastern parts of the south coast.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly but it will be moderate to fresh
easterly to south-easterly at first, becoming south-westerly along the south
coast.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
very high.
In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will
be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon. It will be cloudy with drizzle west of Cape St Francis by the
evening.
The wind along the coast will be
fresh to strong westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the evening.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers
and thundershowers in the north in the evening.
The wind along the coast will be strong
north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Port St Johns in the evening.
KwaZulu-Natal can
expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very
hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated
afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will
be moderate to fresh north-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
