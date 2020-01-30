Friday's weather | Warm conditions, thundershowers to mark last day of January

The South African Weather Service has advised of warm conditions across the country on the last day of January, but some provinces can expect isolated showers and thundershowers.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape, extreme south-western parts of the North-West and western parts of the Free State.

Special weather advisories

- Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as along the coast and adjacent interior between Nelson Mandela Bay and Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.

- Extreme heat is expected over the interior from Dr Beyers Naude to Elundini and Engcobo in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment as well as the western Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers on the Highveld. It will be hot on the Lowveld.

Clouds are expected in the east of Limpopo in the morning, otherwise it will be a fine and warm to hot day but very hot over the Limpopo Valley.

Conditions in the North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in places.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, except in the south-west.

Fog along the coast of the Northern Cape is expected at first where it will be cool, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers over the northern and north-eastern parts where it will be hot.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

For the Western Cape, there will be fog patches in places along the west and south coasts at first, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine over the interior where it will be hot to very hot and extremely hot over the extreme north-east. There will be light evening rain over the eastern parts of the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly but it will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly at first, becoming south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cloudy with drizzle west of Cape St Francis by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the north in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Port St Johns in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

