Friday's weather: Warm to hot conditions across the country

Temperatures across the country are expected to be moderate to warm on Friday but inland, it is expected to be hotter.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the north-western parts of the North West, according to information provided by the South African Weather Service.



It will be cool to warm along the coast.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

It will be cloudy along the escarpment of Mpumalanga at first with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and hot but very hot in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld. It will become partly cloudy in places from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers along the escarpment.

It will be fine and hot in the North West.

Fog patches are expected in the northeast of the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but warm over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

It will be cloudy with fog and mist along the coastal areas and adjacent interior of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places over the western interior. It will be partly cloudy along the southwest in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming westerly to south-westerly in the west from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm but cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be warm but cool in the southwest. Morning rain and isolated showers are expected in the northeast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north at first, otherwise south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.





