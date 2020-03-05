 

Friday's weather: Yet another hot day in SA

2020-03-05 20:12
Friday will be another sunny day across SA.

It will be yet another hot day across the country on Friday, the South African Weather Service has said.

Warnings

There is a danger of extremely high fire conditions expected around the southern parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape. 

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Cederberg Municipality in the Western Cape

The forecast in your area

Gauteng is expected to see partly cloudy and warm conditions.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the morning but will otherwise be fine and warm. 

There will be fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the east during the late morning in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot in the central and western parts.

It will be fine and warm in the Free State, becoming cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

It will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot in the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the south west region in the morning as well as in the eastern part in the evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot in the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with morning fog patches in the western part of the Eastern Cape, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the south of the escarpment with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions can be expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north easterly, becoming strong by afternoon.

It will be a fine and warm day in KwaZulu-Natal, with early fog. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

