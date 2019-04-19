 

Friends mourn cyclist who was killed in hit-and-run on Good Friday

2019-04-19 17:24

Andrew Randall.

Andrew Randall. (Facebook)

Friends and family of cyclist Andrew Randall have taken to social media to voice their shock and grief after he was killed when a Toyota Tazz crashed into a group of 10 cyclists on the R55 near Centurion at about 06:00 on Friday.

Randall was killed and two other cyclists injured.

The driver of the Tazz is on the run after fleeing the accident scene in Centurion. 

Tshwane metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, told News24 the Toyota Tazz crashed into 10 cyclists on the R55 at about 06:00 on Friday.

The deceased cyclist was identified as Randall by Netwerk24

Facebook

Friends said that Randall's death came "too soon" and offered their condolences to his wife and family. 

"I am just lost for words! I can't believe it, we send lots of love to the Randall family!! RIP Andrew Randall and thank you for all you have done to progress my cycling. You will truly be missed by many!" Dominique Janssen wrote on Randall's Facebook page. 

Ashleigh Rodda wrote: "[I] can't believe you are gone Andrew, but glad that we got to see you at last weekend's cycle race, doing what you love. Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Tracy and the kids. I pray and trust God will hold your family and friends near to Him and comfort you all during this difficult time."

Randall, 45, is a salesman from Pretoria and the father of two children, Netwerk24 reported.  

By Friday afternoon, the driver had not yet been caught. 

"The driver ran away [from] the accident scene," Mahamba told News24.

"Because [we know his identity], we request he hand himself over to the police so that a statement can be obtained to establish what happened."

