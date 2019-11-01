From Boktown to Zwide: Where you can watch Saturday's Rugby World Cup final

As anticipation for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final in Japan swells, the not so small matter of finding the perfect viewing spot will be on top of the mind for most.



The Springboks will play England on Saturday in what is billed as a much-anticipated repeat of the 2007 final.

Having initially lost to the All Blacks in their opening game of the tournament, the Boks proceeded to make light work of Namibia, Italy and Canada before a tense arm wrestle with Wales for a final spot.

The repeat match-up with the English has been deemed a good omen by some, and successfully lifting the Webb Ellis Cup will be South Africa's third in as many final appearances.

Led by a figure whose life story is equally well-documented in Siya Kolisi - set to earn his 50th Test cap - the nation waits in anticipation for the 11:00 kick off, local time.

Perfect viewing experience

Needless to say, many South Africans will be out in their numbers across the country to get the perfect viewing experience.

The alternative is to watch it in the comfort of one's own home, especially given the SABC's eleventh hour deal with SuperSport to air the final this weekend.

"Boktown" viewing areas, which have been in operation since the World Cup started, will once again be open across all provinces.

They are an initiative of the official Springbok Supporters' Club, and have locations in Cape Town, Mbombela (Nelspruit), Pretoria, Durban, to name a few.

According to their offering: "Boktown creates a unique experience that goes beyond the 80 minutes on the field, offering passionate supporters the best alternative to being at the game."

With a Bok team laden with stars who hail from regions where rugby has often been neglected, like the Eastern Cape, locals have organised themselves viewing experiences, be it at local recreation facilities or schools. The now popular Gwijo will be the order of the day, regardless of Saturday's result.

SuperSport has invited supporters in Johannesburg to "come and join us at Sandton City as we sing the national anthem together, arm-in-arm for our boys in Japan" for a video shoot that will be shared with the Boks ahead of Saturday's all important final.



VIEWING PLEASURE: Rugby World Cup final



TV: SuperSport 1; SABC TV and radio

Port Elizabeth: Zwide Stadium

East London: Tsholomnqa High School, Mpongo Location

