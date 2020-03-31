From isolation to lockdown: 50 people in Cape Town have recovered from coronavirus

A sign outside entrance 5 dedicated for Corona virus cases during the media briefing to discuss the first case of Covid-19 at Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

Fifty people, who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Cape Town, have recovered and their period of self-isolation lifted.

According to the premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, the 50 completed 14 days of self-isolation and can now, in accordance with the guidelines set out by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, come out of isolation.

However, they still have to obey the 21-day lockdown laws, like other members of the public, and so can only leave their homes for essentials like medical care, food, cash and to collect grants.

Currently, 13 people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in the province, with three patients in intensive care.

"As at 00h01 on 31 March 2020, the Western Cape had recorded 348 cases of Covid-19 across the province," said Winde on Tuesday.

He explained that, on Sunday, processing errors occurred in the way the data was allocated to some sub-districts, specifically Swellendam, Bitou and Knysna. It has since been corrected, and an apology extended for the inconvenience or concern it may have triggered.

The numbers in the Cape Town Metro are:

Western - 118

Southern - 104

Northern - 17

Tygerberg - 23

Eastern - 14

Klipfontein - 7

Mitchells Plain - 5

Khayelitsha - 1

Total - 289

Other areas in the Western Cape:

Garden Route: Bitou - 4

Garden Route: Knysna - 6

Garden Route: George - 8

Garden Route: Hessequa - 3

Garden Route: Mossel Bay - 5

Cape Winelands: Stellenbosch - 11

Cape Winelands: Drakenstein - 6

Cape Winelands: Breede Valley - 4

Cape Winelands: Langeberg - 1

Overberg: Overstrand - 5

Overberg: Theewaterskloof - 1

West Coast: Saldanha Bay - 1

West Coast: Swartland - 1

Total - 56

Not allocated by address: 3





(Supplied by Western Cape government)