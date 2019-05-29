From Patricia to Pandor - Here is Ramaphosa’s new (smaller) Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his new Cabinet. (Lizeka Tandwa, News24)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new Cabinet of 28 members on Wednesday night at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

David "DD" Mabuza remains deputy president of the country, while Ramaphosa has retained Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for fiscal stability.

Ramaphosa has kept his promise of reducing the size of Cabinet and government departments, by trimming his ministers from 36 to 28. The size of government increased dramatically under former president Jacob Zuma.

The announcement of the executive was delayed by Mabuza's insistence to "clear his name" in front of the ANC’s integrity committee, that had identified 22 ANC members as unsuitable for public office.

Here is the full list of ministers and deputy ministers:

* Deputy President: David Mabuza

* Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Thoko Didiza (Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha)

* Minister of Basic Education: Angie Motshekga (Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule)

* Minister of Communications: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana)

* Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Deputy Ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela)

* Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Deputy Minister is Thabang Makwetla)

* Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries: Barbara Creecy (Deputy Minister is Maggie Sotyu)

* Minister of Employment and Labour: Thulas Nxesi (Deputy Minister is Boitumelo Moloi)

* Minister of Finance: Tito Mboweni (Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo)

* Minister of Health: Dr Zwelini Mkhize (Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla)

* Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology: Dr Blade Nzimande (Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela)

* Minister of Home Affairs: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza)

* Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation: Lindiwe Sisulu (Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo)

* Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Dr Naledi Pandor (Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini)

* Minister of Justice and Correctional Services: Ronald Lamola (Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa)

* Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy: Gwede Mantashe (Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa)

* Minister of Police: General Bheki Cele (Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale)

* Minister in the Presidency: Jackson Mthembu (Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya)

* Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (The Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize)

* Minister of Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan (Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle)

* Minister of Public Service and Administration: Senzo Mchunu (Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga)

* Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Patricia De Lille (Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet)

* Minister of Small Business Development: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa)

* Minister of Social Development: Lindiwe Zulu (Deputy Minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu)

* Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture: Nathi Mthethwa (Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu)

* Minister of State Security is Ayanda Dlodlo (Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa)

* Minister of Tourism: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane (Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela)

* Minister of Trade and Industry: Ebrahim Patel (Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina)

* Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula (Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi)