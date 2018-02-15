 

From 'rejoicing' to 'good riddance', opposition parties react to Zexit

2018-02-15 00:44

Paul Herman

Opposition parties are upping the pressure on the ANC. (Paul Herman, News24)

Opposition parties are upping the pressure on the ANC. (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Watch the moment Jacob Zuma resigned as SA president

2018-02-15 00:24

Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa. "I have...come to the decision to resign as the president of the Republic with immediate effect," Zuma told reporters at the Union Buildings on Wednesday night. WATCH

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance says it is "rejoicing" at the news that Jacob Zuma has resigned as president, while the United Democratic Movement says "good riddance".

Zuma announced on Wednesday evening that, although he does not agree with his decision, he will resign as president of the republic effective immediately.

"We rejoice with all South Africans today as the long, painful decade of Zuma's presidency finally comes to an end," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement late on Wednesday, after the announcement.

"Jacob Zuma did untold harm to our country. More people are unemployed than ever before, and more people live in poverty than when he came into office.

"On his watch, corruption has been allowed to flourish to the point of nearly destroying our country and completely capturing the state and the prosecution system."

That would forever be his shameful legacy, he said.

"Even in his resignation speech tonight, he refused to take any responsibility for his actions, and for the harm he caused the country. Such shameless disdain requires a level of pathology that reveals Jacob Zuma’s true nature.

ANC must pursue Ace Magashule, David Mabuza and Pule Mabe

Zuma must now face the 783 criminal counts still awaiting him before the courts.

"There can be no amnesty or immunity for Jacob Zuma.

"There were over half a dozen motions of no confidence across almost 1 000 days, where the ANC had opportunities to rid South Africa of Jacob Zuma and his toxic corrupt web."

ALSO READ: Zuma will be remembered for the Secrecy Bill, Marikana and corruption, says R2K

The ANC must now pursue "other corrupt individuals", such as ANC deputy president David Mabuza, secretary general Ace Magashule, and party spokesperson Pule Mabe, he said.

"We believe that whomever is the new president, requires a mandate from the public, and that South Africans should express themselves as to whether the ANC can be trusted to tackle corruption.

"That is why we have called for the dissolution of Parliament, along with other opposition parties."

'Good riddance'

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema tweeted: "Thank you fighters, stay focus.(sic)"

Meanwhile, United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted: "At last #Zuma has thrown the towel.

"Good riddance. You have cost the country and in the process destroyed the gains of our freedom."

The Inkatha Freedom Party said Zuma had done the right thing by resigning, but said the resignation was not a surprise.

READ: International media quick to break news of Zuma's resignation

"The die has been cast. The pressure on him from the different quarters for the first time in history has been tremendous," IFP chief whip Narend Singh told News24 on Wednesday night.

"As far as the IFP is concerned, he has done, maybe not the honourable thing, but the right thing in the interests of the country, the interests of Parliament, and the growth of the economy."

Singh said he hoped now that Parliament would expedite the process to elect a new president in Parliament.

The motion of no confidence in Zuma scheduled for 14:00 on Thursday can fall away and, pending the availability of the chief justice, he hoped the process can begin to elect a new president in the same sitting.

Read more on:    da  |  udm  |  ifp  |  jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Twitter reacts to Zuma's resignation

2018-02-15 00:33

Inside News24

 
/Video
Watch the moment Jacob Zuma resigned as SA president
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 21:13 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Mitchells Plain 16:21 PM
Road name: M7

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 14 2018-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 