 

Fruit vendor gangster found guilty of killing Cape Town cop

2018-05-22 21:14

Jenna Etheridge

Ben Koopman. (Supplied, City of Cape Town)

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday convicted a Dixie Boys gang member of the 2016 murder of City of Cape Town law enforcement officer Ben Koopman.

Koopman drove to his Elsies River home on February 15, 2016, at lunchtime.

Dressed in full uniform, he parked the metro police van in the driveway and went inside.

He and his 18-year-old son later left the house and walked to the van.

Christopher Jantjies and an unknown man walked up to Koopman and exchanged greetings before pouncing.

He was shot in the chest at close range and fell to the ground.

Jantjies kicked him in the face and chest and said: "Ek het gesê ek gaan jou kry" (I told you that I will get you).

The men stole his firearm and hand radio before fleeing.

'Alibi is inconsistent'

During his bail application in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court, it emerged that Jantjies sold fruit and vegetables for a living.

He claimed to have been with friends the day of the shooting, as part of his drawn-out birthday celebrations. 

Jantjies told the Magistrate's Court that he only heard about Koopman's murder when he read about it in a newspaper.

Koopman's son was a single witness to the attack. 

Acting Judge Daniel Thulare found that his evidence was clear and satisfactory.

He rejected Jantjies' alibi.

"The accused's alibi is inconsistent, denied by the alibi witness and not reasonably possibly true."

He convicted Jantjies of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Hawks welcomed the guilty verdict.

Jantjies is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

