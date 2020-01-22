Fugitive wanted for string of KwaZulu-Natal killings arrested

A KwaZulu-Natal fugitive wanted for a string of murders and robberies committed in the last two years has been arrested.

"He is set to appear in court soon and is suspected to be linked to many taxi-related incidents in the province," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

Naicker said on Wednesday that the 32-year-old man was wanted for cases of car theft, murder, and robbery in Umhlali, Montclair, Umsunduzi, Mpumalanga, Inchanga, and Durban Central.

"When police realised that one of their most wanted men was in the Berea area, an operation was immediately conducted. The suspect was confronted by police officers from various units and subsequently arrested. Police found a 9mm pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition in his possession," Naicker said.

It is alleged that the most recent offence he committed, is the murder of 29-year-old taxi owner Dustin Pillay in Shakaskraal on September 23, last year.

Linked to other cases

"A white Jeep with two occupants opened fire at Pillay, fatally wounding him. The suspects fled the scene and a case of murder was opened at Umhlali police station for investigation. Mfanufikile Dlamini, 29, was also recently arrested [in] this case and appeared in court," Naicker said.

It is also alleged that he shot and killed Sandile Ndimande and Mthoko Ndimande in Mkhizwana, Umsunduzi, on August 29, 2019.

"[The] suspects who were driving a Toyota Quantum, forced them into the taxi. They drove off and the two men were later found dead with gunshot wounds. Charges of murder were opened at the Umsunduzi police station for investigation," said Naicker.

According to Naicker, the man also allegedly stole a Toyota Quantum at gunpoint from a 41-year-old on November 5, 2018, in Fredville.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police for the arrest.

"We are pleased that the suspect has finally [been] arrested and we are certain that he will remain behind bars for long period," he said.