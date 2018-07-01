FUL to take Shaun Abrahams to court over Jiba's NPA 'office visits'

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is preparing to take NPA head Shaun Abrahams to court, claiming Abrahams and his deputy Nomgcobo Jiba are in contempt of court.

In a statement on Sunday, non-profit organisation FUL contends Abrahams was aware that his deputy Jiba was visiting its Pretoria office, despite being placed on special leave.

The organisation wants Abrahams to explain why Jiba was allowed onto the premises in violation of a court order.

Last month, FUL instructed their lawyers to write to Abrahams to explain why Jiba was spotted entering the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) premises in Pretoria twice in the past six months, despite being placed on special leave.



FUL said if the allegations were true then her actions were "in clear violation" of an order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that prohibited her from entering the NPA offices.

According to FUL, its attorneys received a letter from the State Attorney that Abrahams was aware of the visits and sought to justify it on an "alarming misunderstanding of the [judgment] and the applicable law".

"This allows only two conclusions: either the NDPP and his suspended deputy have no regard or respect for the courts and the law of this land, or they are ignorant of the effect of court orders and settled law," read the statement.

"Either way they are unfit for any public office, let alone two of the highest law-enforcement positions in the country."

FUL is now preparing a court application seeking contempt of court orders against National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams and his deputy Nomgcobo Jiba.

In December 2017, the court set aside Abrahams' decision to withdraw perjury and fraud charge against Jiba.

It also set aside former president Jacob Zuma's decision to not institute disciplinary proceedings against Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi.

The charges were related to her decision to prosecute Johan Booysen, former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, on racketeering charges.

Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll of advocates. The court has since given them leave to appeal the judgment.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku was not available for comment.

