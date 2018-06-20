 

FUL wants Shaun Abrahams to come clean on suspended Nomgcobo Jiba’s visits to NPA offices

2018-06-20 19:42

Christina Pitt

Nomgcobo Jiba. (File: Netwerk24)

Nomgcobo Jiba. (File: Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is seeking answers after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) bigwig Nomgcobo Jiba, who has been placed on special leave, was spotted at its Pretoria office.

The non-profit organisation said in a statement on Wednesday that they instructed their lawyers to write to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to explain why his deputy was spotted entering the NPA's premises in Pretoria twice in the past six months.

FUL said if the allegations are true then her actions are "in clear violation" of an  order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that prohibited her from entering the NPA offices in Pretoria.

The organisation believes that her presence "only serves to underline her unfitness for any role within the NPA, let alone that of a key official".

Last year, the court set aside Abrahams' decision to withdraw perjury and fraud charge against Jiba.

It also set aside former president Jacob Zuma's decision to not institute disciplinary proceedings against Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi.

The charges were related to her decision to prosecute Johan Booysen, former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, on racketeering charges.

Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll of advocates. The court has since given them leave to appeal the judgment.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said he could not comment on FUL's allegations. Enquiries sent to the NPA's media account were unanswered.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    ful  |  npa  |  nomgcobo jiba  |  shaun abrahams

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Weather Update: Fine day across most of SA

2018-06-20 19:23

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shashi Naidoo apologises, announces trip to Palestine
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 19:15 PM
Road name: N2

Wesbank 18:31 PM
Road name: Hindle Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 19 2018-06-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 