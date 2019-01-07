 

Furore over R20m for Mandela, Tambo statues in eThekwini

2019-01-07 16:34
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (AFP)

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Social media users have questioned whether about R20m set aside for two statues by the eThekwini municipality could have been better spent on pressing service delivery issues.

This followed an eNCA report on Monday that the municipality had awarded a tender of more than R20m to sculptor Lungelo Gumede for statues of late struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, to be unveiled later this year.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo, eThekwini head of parks, recreation and culture, told News24 that he could not yet comment on the matter. He said the municipality would hold a media conference regarding the statues on Thursday.

The decision to erect the statues in Durban was approved by the City's executive committee a year ago.

According to the municipality's website, a report tabled at that meeting said the project would honour and pay tribute to those who fought apartheid and also "play a role in transforming the heritage landscape of the City and boost the local economy".

The Mercury reported in March that funds would be reallocated from other projects to fund the statues but that the City had said service delivery would not be affected as the projects were ones which had stalled.

Rising costs

DA eThekwini councillor Ganas Govender said it was not that the party disapproved of the statues but that it believed the cost was "exorbitant".

"This is made worse when the budget is taken from areas of much-needed service delivery. The original stated cost of the statues was R13m, while the DA asked why businesses and tourism organisations couldn't be approached to cover some of the cost," Govender said at the time.

Ngcobo told eNCA that he believed the statues would strengthen unity.

"Whoever that will oppose this is someone who is going to be benefitting if black people were to be less united than they are now because, obviously for them, they will have some benefits out of those divisions," he said.

Many people on Twitter questioned the cost of the statues and whether the money could have been better spent on other causes.

Read more on:    durban  |  government spending
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged Westbury gang member in court for murder at funeral

2019-01-07 16:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Rats make a meal of Food Lover's produce in 2 separate stores
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 