Former president FW de Klerk has been discharged from a Cape Town hospital after he was admitted on Friday, his foundation said.

The last apartheid head of state was discharged from Panorama Mediclinic on Monday after undergoing a successful procedure on Saturday to treat pneumothorax, his foundation said.

Pneumothorax is an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall.