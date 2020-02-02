FW de Klerk: The disputed legacy of SA's last apartheid leader 30 years after defining speech

Thirty years ago today, FW de Klerk was president of a very different South Africa – one still governed by laws, and mindsets, intent on keeping white and black divided, unequal and ultimately apart.

On February 2, 1990, De Klerk, who was and still is a complicated figure of the country's political past and present, made a significant speech which would set South Africa down a different path.

Was he a visionary? Was he pushed into making an announcement as the walls closed in on apartheid? Should he be hailed or is he only worthy of begrudging recognition?

News24 Assistant Editor: In-depth Pieter du Toit and two guest writers, Leon Wessels and Mac Maharaj, consider De Klerk's actions 30 years on.

Exactly thirty years ago today FW de Klerk, who had been president of South Africa for barely five months, made an announcement that broke political deadlock and led the country out of centuries of conflict and into an era of negotiation and democracy. His legacy though remains deeply contested, writes Pieter du Toit.

Former president FW de Klerk today. (Media24 Archives)