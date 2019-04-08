 

Gaddafi millions: SA will investigate if Libya wants it to

2019-04-08 20:34

Jan Gerber

Ousted Libyan leader, the late Muammar Gaddafi. (Picture: AFP)

Ousted Libyan leader, the late Muammar Gaddafi. (Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says her department will probe allegations that late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's loot of millions made its way from Nkandla's bunker to Eswatini – if the Libyan government wants it to do so.

She labelled the claims "ghost stories".

On Monday, broadcaster eNCA reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) will indeed investigate the matter.

This came after the Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Libyan military authorities asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to help recover an estimated R442m which belonged to Gaddafi and which was believed to be in eSwatini.

The newspaper reported that the money was secretly moved to eSwatini in five tranches earlier this year from former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla residence, where it had ostensibly been hidden in Nkandla's bunker.

King Mswati III reportedly confirmed the existence of the money to Ramaphosa last week during a meeting at OR Tambo International Airport.

Speaking at an ANC press conference on Sunday, Sisulu said: "This is very much like a ghost story. If you believe in a ghost you will see a ghost, but you will never be able to touch it. This is a story that has been circulating for many, many years."

"There is no money in Swaziland. There is no money that we're aware of. And I speak honestly as a Minister of International Relations."

"If the Libyans make a request for us to investigate this matter, we will be open to doing so," Sisulu said.

In 2014, while investigating the Nkandla matter, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was denied entry to the bunker at Zuma's Nkandla homestead, despite an earlier agreement with the security cluster ministers that she would be allowed to inspect the bunker, City Press reported in 2016.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  king mswati iii  |  jacob zuma  |  muammar gaddafi  |  lindiwe sisulu  |  eswatini  |  libya  |  southern africa  |  north africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tuesday's weather: Partly cloudy and warm across most of SA

2019-04-08 19:53

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 33 baby turtles get a new lease on life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Grabouw 20:35 PM
Road name: N2

Milnerton 20:30 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: R100 000 each for two winners 2019-04-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 