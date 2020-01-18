 

Gale force wind tears off roofs, uproots tree in Cape Town

2020-01-18 13:23

Nicole McCain

A man is assisted on his motorbike in the Cape Town CBD as strong winds wreaked havoc on Friday. (Screengrab/News24 vido)

Gale force winds in Cape Town tore off two roofs and uprooted a tree on Friday night.

The Mother City has experienced strong winds since Friday, which are expected to persist until the end of the weekend. Windspeeds are expected to be reach between 30 and 40km/h, with gusts as strong as 60 to 70km/h, News24 previously reported.

The strong wind is being caused by a pressure gradient between a low and high pressure systems along the coast.

City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed that a roof had been blown off a building in Chiappini Street, Bo-Kaap, and another from a property in Roodhek Road, Gardens.

"A tree was also uprooted in Ruth Road, Rylands. No injuries have been reported," she said.

Cape Town braces for 'extremely windy' weekend as strong gusts lash city

The City also warned residents that the gale force winds may lead to power outages.

The strong winds forced the closure of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, with the reported gusts at the top of Table Mountain reaching just over 100km/h, Traveller24 reported.

