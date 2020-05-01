GALLERY | South Africans head outside to exercise for the first time in over a month

Friday was the first day of Level 4 and, in terms of the new regulations, citizens were allowed to leave home to walk, run or cycle between 06:00 and 09:00, for the first time since March 26.
South Africans flocked outdoors to get their exercise within the allotted timeframe, some bringing along their children and dogs.
Take a look at some images from across the country below.
False bay
(Photos: Brenton Geach, Gallo)
Gordons Bay and Strand
(Photos: Roger Sedres, Gallo Images)
Johannesburg
(Photos: Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images)
Pretoria
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Cape Town
(Photos: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images)