 

GALLERY | South Africans head outside to exercise for the first time in over a month

2020-05-01 13:05

Friday was the first day of Level 4 and, in terms of the new regulations, citizens were allowed to leave home to walk, run or cycle between 06:00 and 09:00, for the first time since March 26.

South Africans flocked outdoors to get their exercise within the allotted timeframe, some bringing along their children and dogs.

Take a look at some images from across the country below.

False bay 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

(Photos: Brenton Geach, Gallo)

Gordons Bay and Strand

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

(Photos: Roger Sedres, Gallo Images)

Johannesburg

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general vie

(Photos: Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images)

Pretoria

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view oCAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: A general view o

(Photos: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images) 

Read more on:    cape town  |  johannesburg  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-30 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:41 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Philippi 10:42 AM
Road name: New Eisleben Road

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-30 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 