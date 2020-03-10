'Game over' for Mkhwebane, suggests Mboweni after court sets aside report on CR17 campaign

Making
his views known once again on Twitter, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni seemingly
believes Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should accept her fate and leave
her office.
Tweeting on Tuesday night, after
the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside her report into the CR17
campaign, Mboweni said Mkhwebane should "fall on her sword".
"In a democracy like ours,
the PP should fall on her sword. Game over!!" he tweeted.
Mkhwebane
displayed a lack of basic understanding of the law and was reckless in reaching
serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17
campaign, the court found.
A full Bench, comprising judges
Elias Matojane and Raylene Keightley as well as Judge President Dunstan Mlambo,
handed down a scathing judgment on Tuesday, after hearing arguments in
February, setting aside the report and its remedial actions.
This is the third report of major
national interest the Public Protector has had set aside by the courts.
Mboweni often airs his views on Twitter
about current topics or reminisces about his younger days.
He also shares his love for trees
and pilchards, and his take on the legalisation of dagga.