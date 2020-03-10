 

'Game over' for Mkhwebane, suggests Mboweni after court sets aside report on CR17 campaign

2020-03-10 22:22

Making his views known once again on Twitter, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni seemingly believes Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should accept her fate and leave her office.

Tweeting on Tuesday night, after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside her report into the CR17 campaign, Mboweni said Mkhwebane should "fall on her sword".

"In a democracy like ours, the PP should fall on her sword. Game over!!" he tweeted.

Mkhwebane displayed a lack of basic understanding of the law and was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campaign, the court found.

A full Bench, comprising judges Elias Matojane and Raylene Keightley as well as Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, handed down a scathing judgment on Tuesday, after hearing arguments in February, setting aside the report and its remedial actions.

This is the third report of major national interest the Public Protector has had set aside by the courts.

Mboweni often airs his views on Twitter about current topics or reminisces about his younger days. 

He also shares his love for trees and pilchards, and his take on the legalisation of dagga.

Read more on:    tito mboweni  |  public protector
