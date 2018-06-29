 

Game ranger accidentally kills 1-year-old daughter

2018-06-29 19:22

Christina Pitt

A 45-year-old game ranger at Addo Elephant Park, near Port Elizabeth, accidentally shot and killed his 1-year-old daughter earlier this week, Eastern Cape police said.

He was in the company of his wife and daughter in his bedroom on Wednesday while he was preparing for shooting practice at a nearby farm.

"According to both him and his 42-year-old wife, he removed the magazine and then took the rifle that was hanging from a gun sling on his shoulder," police spokesperson Andre Beetge said.

"A shot went off and the bullet hit the wife as well as the little girl. The little girl passed away on the scene and the wife was taken to Livingstone Hospital with a wound in her arm."

The game ranger was not arrested. However, a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation. Other charges related to the Fire Arms Control Act have also been added.

Ballistic and forensic tests were conducted and the outcomes of those reports will determine the course for the investigation.

Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie urged gun owners to be careful.

"The police members as well as forensic experts were shocked and left saddened by the girl who lost her life in this incident," he said.

"Firearm owners should always be careful when handling their firearms."

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
