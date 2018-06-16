 

Gamtoos River Valley farm production to suffer due to low dam levels

2018-06-16 15:44
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Drought-stricken farmers predict that low dam capacity will have a negative effect on farm production in the Gamtoos River Valley in the Eastern Cape.

Kouga Dam is only at 7.7% capacity, which means that farmers will now be forced to operate on 20% of what would be their full irrigation quota for the new year starting in July.

"This is set to have a significant impact on fruit and vegetable production in the valley as farmers will not be planting 'cash crops' and will be forced to leave older, less productive citrus orchards to die off," Gamtoos Irrigation Board (GIB) chairperson Tertius Meyer said.

"The little water they have will be dedicated to the preservation of younger, premium orchards."

Meyer's comments follow an annual meeting on Thursday between officials from the national and provincial departments of water and sanitation, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and GIB, which manages the dam.

GIB financial and human resources manager Rienette Colesky said that the department had done its best to balance the needs of farmers with creating a sustainable supply to surrounding towns and cities.

Meyer said that the greater part of Kouga Dam's water supply went to sustaining agriculture in the valley, with the remainder forming a critical part of Nelson Mandela Bay's water supply.

He added that while there had been mixed reactions from local farmers, many of them had expected even more drastic measures to be introduced.

The last time the dam was at full capacity was in December 2015.

Read more on:    water  |  drought

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baleka Mbete considering legal action after tweet alleging she did not declare business interests

24 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 15 2018-06-15 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 