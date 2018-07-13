Gang holds teens, gardener and worker hostage in home invasion

A gang of six armed robbers held a group of teens, a gardener and a worker hostage at a house in Sherwood, Durban on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, Andreas Mathios of private security company Blue Security said the gang arrived at the house in a black Mercedes Benz at around 11:15.

He said the robbers initially tried climbing over the home's electric fence, but it was too high. They then forced open the wooden pedestrian gate and entered the yard.

"The gardener and worker, who were busy repairing a vehicle on the property tried to flee but one of the robbers managed to chase them and held them up at gunpoint," Mathios said.

READ: Kloof man stabbed in home invasion

He added that the suspects then grabbed a pick axe and attempted to break the security gate to get into the house.

Mathios said one of the teens heard the commotion and went to check he was confronted by the armed robbers. He threw a remote control device at the robbers.

According to Mathios, there were between seven and nine children - all in their early teens.

"The gang then entered the house through the garage's interleading door where they held the children up at gunpoint and forced them to lie on the floor," he said.

The robbers fled the scene in a getaway Mercedes Benz, taking cellphones, jewellery, a digital video recorder, a PlayStation console and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mathios said the teens were taken for counselling after the traumatic incident.

READ: Dad murdered, son stabbed while fighting burglars in Stellenbosch home invasion

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Zwane said a case of house robbery was opened at the Sydenham police station.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter