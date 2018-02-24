Gang of 15 hit cash in transit vehicle

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Police are on the hunt for a 15-strong gang of robbers who attacked a cash in transit vehicle near Acornhoek, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Police asked for help in tracking down the gang which targeted the cash vehicle using a Toyota bakkie and a BMW.

They shot at the vehicle and bombed it to get the money out.

Police who responded became involved in a shootout with the criminals, however, in the process, their vehicle lost control and plunged into a ditch.

Police believe the robbers used AK47 rifles.

None of the police officers were injured, and it was not clear yet whether any of the robbers were injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Brigadier Obed Ngwenya at 082 824 6456 or Crime Stop at 0860010111.

In a separate incident, a G4S cash delivery van was ambushed on the N4, near The Orchards in Pretoria on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Constable Matsobane Mabusela said the suspects used explosives to blow up the safe before they made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

He said the men carried rifles and travelled in two Audis.



