 

Gang pulls off brazen daylight armed robbery at Cape Town diamond shop

2019-07-05 13:42

Jenni Evans

The Diamond Works (Jenni Evans, News24)

The Diamond Works (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An armed gang robbed Cape Town's upmarket Diamond Works shop opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday morning, police confirmed. 

"According to reports four unknown males (all armed) wearing masks, [entered] the shop, struggled with the security and took an undisclosed amount of jewellery," said Van Wyk.

"They fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz C Class vehicle towards N1 outbound. The vehicle has five occupants with the driver."

The robbery at 09:40 on the ground floor of the towering Metropolitan Life building occurred in broad daylight in an area bristling with security guards, CCTV cameras and the City of Cape Town's security marshalls.  

Their window advertises a complimentary diamond cutting tour, loose diamonds, jewellery manufacturing, platinum and gold jewellery and a tanzanite boutique.

PICS: Giant diamond over 300 carats unveiled

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a company staffer said the armed robbers were wearing overalls at the time of the robbery. 

She said nobody was physically injured, but that the team on duty had been taken away for trauma counselling. 

The extent of the loot taken was not clear yet, as the staffers were waiting for police to investigate.

According to the Minerals Council of South Africa, total diamond sales in 2018 came to R16.3bn.

Yellow police tape was put up around the scene, and there was no visible damage to the shop's door, security gate, or windows.

A security guard at the scene told News 24 that one of the robbers had held a gun in the air while they were heading to their getaway car.

"He looked right at me and I put my hands up like this," said the guard, holding her hands up in the air.

Police have fanned out to track the robbers, with the help of a licence plate number provided by another eyewitness.

The company is a Cape Town landmark and also offers tours, including a select package which includes wine tasting.

They specialise in cutting and grading jewellery.

According to its website it is one of the most renowned diamond works in the region.

Police asked that anybody with information on the robbers should call 08600 10111 or Cape Town Central police.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    diamond works  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED: Mkhwebane issues adverse findings against Gordhan in damning report

2019-07-05 12:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four way split for jackpot winners 2019-07-04 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 