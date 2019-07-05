Gang pulls off brazen daylight armed robbery at Cape Town diamond shop

An armed gang robbed Cape Town's upmarket Diamond Works shop opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday morning, police confirmed.

"According to reports four unknown males (all armed) wearing masks, [entered] the shop, struggled with the security and took an undisclosed amount of jewellery," said Van Wyk.

"They fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz C Class vehicle towards N1 outbound. The vehicle has five occupants with the driver."

The robbery at 09:40 on the ground floor of the towering Metropolitan Life building occurred in broad daylight in an area bristling with security guards, CCTV cameras and the City of Cape Town's security marshalls.

Their window advertises a complimentary diamond cutting tour, loose diamonds, jewellery manufacturing, platinum and gold jewellery and a tanzanite boutique.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a company staffer said the armed robbers were wearing overalls at the time of the robbery.

She said nobody was physically injured, but that the team on duty had been taken away for trauma counselling.

The extent of the loot taken was not clear yet, as the staffers were waiting for police to investigate.

According to the Minerals Council of South Africa, total diamond sales in 2018 came to R16.3bn.

Yellow police tape was put up around the scene, and there was no visible damage to the shop's door, security gate, or windows.

A security guard at the scene told News 24 that one of the robbers had held a gun in the air while they were heading to their getaway car.

"He looked right at me and I put my hands up like this," said the guard, holding her hands up in the air.

Police have fanned out to track the robbers, with the help of a licence plate number provided by another eyewitness.

The company is a Cape Town landmark and also offers tours, including a select package which includes wine tasting.

They specialise in cutting and grading jewellery.

According to its website it is one of the most renowned diamond works in the region.

Police asked that anybody with information on the robbers should call 08600 10111 or Cape Town Central police.

