Gang robs cash-in-transit van, passerby injured in shooting

A passerby was shot in the leg when at least 10 people ambushed a cash-in-transit van and blew it open near the Wonderpark shopping centre in Tshwane on Saturday, police said.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the attack occurred at around 08:30 near the centre in Akasia, and was carried out by a gang in a minibus, an Audi and another vehicle only identified as a Volkswagen.

The guards were transporting money near the shopping centre when the gang struck.

"They blew the vehicle open and during the incident there was some shooting," said Makhubela.

A passerby was shot in the leg, and a nearby car was also struck.

The gang got away with an undisclosed amount of money and is still at large.

If arrested they will face charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and malicious damage to property.

Makhubela could not confirm that what was left of the money in the van was subsequently also looted, according to a video clip purporting to show this.

"This will form part of the investigation," he said.