Gang violence not ruled out after a man dies in shooting at a garage in Kenilworth - police

Four men have been arrested after a man was shot dead at a Kenilworth petrol station on Saturday evening (Supplied)

Western Cape police say they cannot rule out the possibility that a shooting at a petrol station in Kenilworth, Cape Town on Saturday, in which an unidentified 46-year-old man was killed, was gang related.

Four men have been arrested following the incident which took place around 18:45.

CCTV footage shows the man waiting in his blue BMW to fill up.

A few seconds later, two armed men approach the vehicle from behind, with one of them opening fire from the left rear side.

The second gunman fires a number of shots on the right hand side in the direction of the driver. He then approaches the driver's open window, and continues firing inside the vehicle. The two men then run off out of view.

According to the police they fled the scene in a gold Toyota Avanza.

Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said in a statement that after members of the public alerted the police, members of the Cape Town K9 Unit gave chase, which resulted in shots being fired between the police and suspects.

High speed chase

He said the high speed chase ended in Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood where the men aged 20, 25, 29 and 35 were arrested.

"Two unlicensed 9mm pistols, believed to be the murder weapons were confiscated. Investigations revealed that the getaway vehicle was hijacked in Kleinvlei," Traut said.

"The possibility that the incident is gang related cannot be ruled out and the circumstances surrounding the matter are under police investigation."

Traut added that the four suspects are expected to make a court appearance soon on charges of murder, attempted murder, the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and the possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Traut said the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant Khombinkosi Jula "praised the members of the public who alerted police and his members for their quick reaction to ensure that the suspects were arrested for this brazen attack in a public area".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter