Gangster State author: Magashule operated like Jacob Zuma

Author and investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh at the launch of his book in Cape Town. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

"I was interested in finding out about the person who now occupies one of the most powerful positions in the ANC."

This much, author and investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh said when he launched his book, Gangster State: Unravelling Magashule's Web of Capture at CapeTalk in Green Point on Thursday evening.

The discussion was led by News24 editor-in-chief, Adriaan Basson, at the new venue offered by the radio station.

At the eleventh hour, Exclusive Books at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town - which was meant to be the venue – withdrew from hosting the launch

News24 earlier reported that Donald Kau, head of PR and communications at the V&A Waterfront, said, after a three-way meeting between the V&A Waterfront, Exclusive Books and the South African Police Service, a decision had been taken to cancel the launch, "primarily informed by the safety of our patrons".

READ: V&A Waterfront book launch cancelled amid security fears, venue changed

At the launch, Myburgh told the crowd: "When I started taking close interest in [Ace] Magashule, I realised that he needed more scrutiny. His operations were akin to that of former President Jacob Zuma."

He qualified the statement by saying that Magashule had used public resources for private gains, and like Zuma, used his family and friends as proxies for corruption and dodgy dealings.

In his explosive book, Myburgh ventures deeper than before into Magashule's murky dealings, from his time as a struggle activist in the 1980s to his powerful rule as premier of the Free State for nearly a decade, and his rise to one of the ANC's most influential positions - secretary general.

"While premier of the Free State, Magashule was involved in everything that happened, from the hiring of municipal managers to the awarding of toilet paper tenders," charged Myburgh.

This, added Myburgh, allowed Magashule the influence needed to cripple the Free State.

Myburgh also commented on the feedback he received since the book was released some two weeks ago.

He said, notwithstanding the ANC's statements and the disruption at the Sandton launch in Johannesburg, the feedback has been positive.

WATCH: Pieter-Louis Myburgh encouraged by discussions around 'Gangster State' book

"It's a book in the public interest of South Africans. And the feedback has been mainly positive," added Myburgh.

The ANC Youth League in the Free State cancelled its plans to set copies of his book alight at the Mangaung rubbish site next week, after the ANC's leadership at Luthuli House intervened and condemned their intentions.

Magashule has publicly denied any wrongdoing during his time as leader of the Free State."We will prove in court that the man is a blatant liar," Magashule told eNCA at one stage.