 

Gangster State book will not be withdrawn amid political pressure - publishers

2019-04-02 15:16

Canny Maphanga

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture by Pieter-Louis Myburgh, published by Penguin Random House.

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture by Pieter-Louis Myburgh, published by Penguin Random House.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The publishers of investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s new book, Gangster State say that they stand by their author and will not "buckle under political pressure".

"Penguin Random House (PRHSA) stands by the book and its author. Gangster State was meticulously researched and thoroughly checked by our legal team.

"The book tells an important part of the state capture story clearly and compellingly. We will not withdraw it – or any of its contents – under political pressure," said Surita Joubert on behalf of PRHSA, in a statement on Tuesday.

The book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture written by Myburgh places Magashule at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the Free State where he was the premier until December 2017.

BOOK EXTRACT: Gangster State – The ANC's asbestos benefits

The ANC labelled the media reports stemming from the book as a "direct and well-calculated attack" on Magashule. It further rubbished the media reports as "fake news" and "propaganda".

"These fake news stories, and the dubious book that they are based on, are timed for publication barely a month before our national elections in order to try and inflict the maximum damage against the Secretary General of the ANC," ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said in a statement on Sunday.

PHRSA acknowledged the ANC’s response to the book but questioned whether the governing party would hold those leaders who loot accountable.

"That there has been no attempt to substantively refute the allegations in the book speaks volumes. The ANC has recently stated that it will act in the public interest, and hold leaders who loot accountable for their actions. This is a chance to turn words into deeds," Joubert added.

ALSO READ: Magashule target of ‘direct and well-calculated attack’ – ANC

The issues presented in the book were discussed during a special meeting with ANC leaders in Irene, Tshwane, on Monday and it was understood that Magashule would deal with the allegations on his own.

A national executive committee member told News24 it was also understood from the one-day meeting that Magashule would pursue legal action against the investigative journalist, News24 earlier reported.

"We further note Mr Magashule’s threats to pursue legal action over the contents of the book. We will oppose any legal action that seeks to hide essential facts from South Africans about how our government is really being run," said Joubert.

"It is important that individuals and organisations are not intimidated by powerful people with deep pockets who cannot tolerate these truths being laid bare," she noted.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  penguin random house  |  ace magashule  |  corruption  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lobola feud: 11 arrested over killings of 16 people

2019-04-02 14:43

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police officer caught on camera kicking and punching woman
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:30 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Delft 16:23 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner walks away with R200 000! 2019-03-31 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 