 

Gangster State: Unite Behind to host public reading of Magashule book

2019-04-12 05:12

Kamva Somdyala

Civil society group Unite Behind announced that they will host a public launch and reading of Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s web of capture, in Cape Town on Monday. 

This comes as chaos erupted at the book launch that took place at Exclusive Books in Sandton on Tuesday. Protesters disrupted the launch and in the process ripped apart some copies of the book, which contains damning allegations against ANC secretary general Magashule. 

News24 reported that at least five books were destroyed. Although the store manager was accosted and pushed around, there were no reported injuries of customers.

In a statement, Unite Behind said they would have a public launch and reading of the book outside the Slave Lodge on the top of Adderley street, central Cape Town.

"We will never allow fascism to arise on the basis of state capture," the statement reads. 

On Thursday, Exclusive Books at the V&A Waterfront cancelled the Cape Town launch of the book.

READ: V&A Waterfront Gangster State book launch cancelled amid security fears, venue changed

The PR and communications head at the shopping complex, Donald Kau, told News24 that "after a three-way meeting between the V&A Waterfront, Exclusive Books and the South African Police Service, a decision had been taken to cancel the launch, primarily informed by the safety of our patrons".

The launch was moved to the Cape Talk studios in Somerset Square, Green Point.

Unite Behind said a delegation will be going to Exclusive Books at the Waterfront to hand over a memorandum for "freedom of thought, expression and justice".

On Wednesday, acting ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete condemned the actions in Sandton, and said the party would act against members who had disrupted the book launch.

At the same time, Magashule said, although he would still challenge the book's publication in court, the disruptions taking place were "not in his name". 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  ace magashule  |  pieter-louis myburgh  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema comments are 'grand posturing of the EFF under the guise of electioneering'

2019-04-11 22:44

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Big payout for tonight's Daily Lotto winner 2019-04-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 