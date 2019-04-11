 

Gangster State: V&A Waterfront book launch cancelled amid security fears, venue changed

2019-04-11 11:27

Lerato Sejake and Ethan van Diemen

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture by Pieter-Louis Myburgh, published by Penguin Random House.

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture by Pieter-Louis Myburgh, published by Penguin Random House.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The V&A Waterfront has cancelled the Cape Town leg of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book launch for Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture at its Exclusive Books branch.

Instead, the launch will now take place at Cape Talk studios in Somerset Square, Greenpoint.

The cancellation comes a few days after a group of protesters, some wearing ANC T-shirts, disrupted the book's Gauteng launch in Sandton on Tuesday. They ripped apart some copies of the book and threw the pages around, News24 reported.

Donald Kau, head of PR and communications at the V&A Waterfront, confirmed to News24 that, after a three-way meeting between the V&A Waterfront, Exclusive Books and the South African Police Service, a decision had been taken to cancel the launch, "primarily informed by the safety of our patrons."

Kau explained that, although there had been no indication of a planned protest, a security review undertaken by security operations concluded that "we should not go ahead with the launch".

With so many unknowns, the decision was "primarily a risk management consideration".

"Our primary consideration is the safety of everyone," Kau said.

'Sad day'

Myburgh confirmed the postponement in a WhatsApp message sent to friends and colleagues in the industry on Thursday. He was critical of the impact the postponement could have on free speech.

"It appears V&A Waterfront has cancelled the launch of #GangsterState because its willingness to defend free speech is not quite in line with its appetite for profits from shoppers.

"A small band of critics of my book who can't express their views in a civil manner has managed to spook a large corporate entity into submission.

"This is a sad day for SA and V&A really needs to be held to account for this."

A spokesperson at Exclusive Books head office said they would be releasing a statement later on Thursday, and had no further comment.

Surita Jourbert, publisher at Penguin Random House, also said the company was drafting a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Myburgh took to Twitter to mobilise support for the book launch to go ahead.

Exclusive Books responded in a tweet at the time, saying "due to security concerns we were in the process of discussing the possibility of either a postponement or change of venue but no cancellation was discussed & no official decision has been made".

'Not in my name'

On Wednesday, acting ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete condemned the actions in Sandton, and said the party would act against members who had disrupted the book launch.

On Wednesday, Magashule said that, while he would still challenge the book's publication in court, the disruptions taking place were "not in his name".

The book reveals how Magashule stood at the "head of a well organised state-capture network" in the Free State for almost a decade.

This network scooped millions of rands of taxpayers' money in schemes seemingly presided over by Magashule and has allegedly seen people like former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family, some of the Magashule children, the former provincial premier himself and a host of connected ANC politicians benefit from various government schemes.

Magashule has denied the allegations.

Read more on:    cape town  |  books
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE: McBride takes the stand at state capture inquiry

43 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Early payday for three players 2019-04-10 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 