 

Gangsters 'emptied guns' on 12-year-old boy in random gang initiation, says pastor

2019-06-04 07:08

Correspondent

Aswin Jonas.

Aswin Jonas. (Facebook)

A 12-year-old boy who was shot multiple times at close range while guarding cars at an Elsies River mosque was probably killed as part of a gang initiation. 

This is the opinion of a spokesperson for the family, Pastor Vincent Alexander, who believes Aswin Jonas, a Grade 5 pupil at Tygersig Primary School, was the hapless victim of a random gang-related attack, Daily Voice reported. 

Jonas was reportedly shot 11 times, according to Netwerk24. A total of 22 shots were fired by unknown gunmen. 

News24 reported that police were investigating a case of murder after Jonas was killed in a hail of bullets in Parow in Cape Town on Friday night.

Jonas was killed following a shooting at 21:25 at the corner of Arnold and Connaught Road, Eureka Estate, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"According to reports a 12-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and he died due to the extent of his injuries," Rwexana said on Saturday.

Attackers emptied their guns

According to Daily Voice, the Jonas family has been left traumatised by his death. He was seen being chased in the street by two men who gunned him down "until their guns were empty".

Jonas reportedly tried to run away when two men opened fire on him and a group of boys in Connaught Road.

The boys, aged 7 to 12 years, were reportedly guarding cars while men were praying inside the mosque.

A witness says the boys scattered and Jonas headed to the entrance of the mosque looking for cover when he was shot multiple times, said Daily Voice. 

Alexander reportedly said: "From what we heard, the shooting may have been part of a gang initiation. They make these boys go out and shoot random people, as long as they kill and it's talked about, they can join the gang.

"It's sickening. I hope the authorities see that we are a community in crisis and step in to help," Alexander said. 

"Police detectives are following up on possible leads in an effort to bring those responsible to book," Rwexana said.

