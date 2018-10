What To Read Next

A KwaZulu-Natal woman died after she was hit over the head with a wooden fence pole – allegedly while intervening in a fight over a garden, provincial police said.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Lindiwe Msimango, 60, intervened when her neighbours had a fight with her husband Moses, 62, while he was working in his garden in Nongoma on Tuesday.

He had been preparing the garden when the neighbours came over and the argument started.

Lindiwe intervened and was seriously injured when a wooden fence pole was allegedly used to hit her over her head. Her husband was also allegedly assaulted and the two were taken to hospital for treatment.

She died on Wednesday as a result of her injuries.

Police were notified of her death and cases of murder and attempted murder were opened at the Nongoma police station.

Four people, aged between 29 and 70, were arrested immediately.

They are to appear in the Nongoma Magistrate's Court on Friday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter