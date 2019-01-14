 

Gardener, co-accused allegedly strangled and fed elderly Cape Town couple rat poison

2019-01-14 16:04

Jenna Etheridge

Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall with an unknown woman. (Supplied to Netwerk24 by Western Cape Gangwatch.)

A man and his accomplice strangled Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, both 82 years old, in their Ottery home and fed them rat poison, the State alleged on Monday as the suspects made their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

Prosecutor Nicky Konisi said Gcinile Litha Oscar Ngcobela, 29, and Lwazi Ntsibantsiba, 20, faced two charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted theft.

They were arrested in Delft on Thursday night, four days after the Addinalls were found murdered in their home in Sandown Drive.

Konisi said that Ngcobela was a gardener for the victims and had worked for the family for years.

"They entered, strangled both deceased and fed them rat poison. Both accused have been seen on footage entering the premises, entering the house," she said as relatives of the deceased sat in the gallery and listened.

The suspects allegedly tried making off with the couple's vehicle, a microwave and television but couldn't get the car started because it apparently did not have a battery.

Ngcobela's fingerprints were found on the vehicle and microwave. 

Konisi said the men were found in possession of items including a remote and car keys.

State to oppose bail

"They were also found in possession of the rat poison."

Moments after entering the dock, Ngcobela told the court that he had said to the investigating officer he wants to make a "confession".

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said it was his right to either do so or not but that that was something he should speak to his lawyer about.

Both accused provisionally opted for legal aid.

Konisi said Ngcobela had a pending murder case against him that allegedly took place in Nyanga in 2016. She said the status of that case was not yet clear and the investigating officer was following up.

The State would oppose bail for the men as they face schedule 6 offences.

They will remain in custody until their formal bail application on February 5.

Before police led them back down to the cells, Ngcobela addressed Bawa once more: "I want to make this confession. I want to tell the whole story."

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
