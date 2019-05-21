 

Gas leak at Cape Town recycling company claims four lives

2019-05-21 20:10

Kamva Somdyala

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Four people have died following a gas leak at a Cape Town plastic recycling company on Tuesday, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services have said.

The incident took place at about 14:20 on Tuesday. The city’s fire and rescue services responded to a call about a gas leak at the recycling company in Birch Road, Beaconvale, Parow.

According to the city's fire and rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, when they arrived on the scene, "they found four bodies submerged in recycled water inside the factory". 

He said a further three people were treated on the scene while two others were sent to hospital for further treatment.

The scene was handed over to the police.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said according to information available to them, the deceased, identified as being adult males, aged 22, 35, 41 and 51 died inside the tank.

Crime scene experts and members of the provincial disaster management team were also at the scene.

An inquest case has been registered for investigation.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

