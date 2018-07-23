 

Gauteng ANC asks for time to deal with controversial PEC members

2018-07-23 17:13

Tshidi Madia

Newly-elected ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee chair, David Makhura. (Moeletsi Mabe, Gallo Images)

Newly-elected ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee chair, David Makhura. (Moeletsi Mabe, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Gauteng has asked for time to deal with controversies around two embattled members of its newly-elected provincial executive committee (PEC).

Disgraced former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa, who is facing corruption charges from his term as Health MEC, have made the cut in the party's top leadership structure in the province.

Their names were announced, along with 30 others, following the ANC's three-day provincial conference over the weekend.

Mahlangu and Hlongwa were just some of the PEC members who could not attend the media briefing held by the new leadership collective at the ANC's national headquarters in Luthuli House on Monday.

Mahlangu had been hauled before the party's integrity committee for her role in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients after they were transferred from the institution to several unlicensed NGOs.

A specialised investigative unit has implicated Hlongwa, along with other officials, in corrupt activities to the tune of R1.2bn during his tenure at the health department between 2006 and 2009.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who previously served as the political party's deputy and acting chairperson, was elected uncontested as provincial chair.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Makhura asked that the ANC in the province be given more time to attend to the matters.

"I think the totality of the ANC's processes will be when the integrity processes has concluded," said Makhura.

'Conference is not the integrity committee'

He said the outgoing provincial executive committee, which he was a part of, had given a report to the conference which indicated that matters around Mahlangu and Hlongwa were still being dealt with "immediately".

"Conference is not the integrity committee. Delegates will exercise their judgement and when they have exercised their judgements we respect that. These two comrades have been elected into the PEC," said Makhura.

"But conference did so knowing that if the processes of the ANC are concluded and there is any decisions that should be made, the leadership that is elected would do so," added Makhura.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who was elected as Makhura's deputy, explained that the conference had agreed that the matters should be resolved speedily.

"We were seriously directed with immediate effect to attend to these two matters that have been raised, both from an ethical point of view, but importantly from a resolution point of view," said Lesufi.

Lesufi also went to great lengths to explain that the new leadership collective would not protect anyone should they be found wanting.

"There must be no stone left unturned. If there are matters of this magnitude, the leadership must be decisive, it must be effective, it must be active to resolve this matter," said Lesufi.

He also asked that the new leadership collective, which is yet to sit down for its first formal meeting, be given "space" and that it would do as mandated, to resolve the issue.

Read more on:    anc  |  brian hlongwa  |  qedani mahlangu  |  david makhura  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Tshwane sets aside R25m for rehabilitation of sinkholes

2018-07-23 16:36

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Body of 5-year-old killed in Belville fire carried away from apartment building
 

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches

We’ve listed our favourite dog Snaps that are bound to have you laughing out loud or, in the very least, brighten up your day.

 

Paws

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 