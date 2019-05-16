Gauteng ANC councillor dies days after his home was petrol bombed

An ANC councillor in the West Rand region of Gauteng has died following the petrol bombing of his home in Randfontein over the weekend, the ruling party said on Thursday.

Rand West City Municipality councillor Festus "Mochini" Matshogo succumbed to his injuries after the attack at his Mohlakeng home on Sunday.

"As the ANC in West Rand we condemn the barbaric attack on Councillor Matshogo and his neighbours. We appeal to the community of Mohlakeng to help with any information that will assist law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators of this barbaric attack to book," ANC West Rand spokesperson Zaza Machakela said.

Machakela also conveyed condolences to Matshogo's family and friends.

"We wish them strength and courage during this difficult time of loss as they attempt to come to terms with the falling of this giant."

Over the weekend, police made an appeal to the public for assistance in helping them track down suspects involved in the incident.

Matshogo had suffered extensive injuries to his upper body, police said.

Officers rushed to the 58-year-old's home with their explosives unit, following the incident that occurred between 04:00 and 05:00.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene.

He said preliminary investigations on the extent of the damage to the house also confirmed the possibility that explosives other than petrol bombs could have been used by the attackers.

Makhubele said the Organised Crime Detectives Unit would prioritise the case and "mobilise all resources available towards solving this case".

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police in Mohlakeng or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.