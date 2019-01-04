 

Gauteng celebrates: Only 3 schools didn't reach a 70% matric pass rate

2019-01-04 17:43

Pelane Phakgadi

Only three schools in Gauteng attained a pass rate less than 70% in the 2018 matric exams. 

This was confirmed by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during his keynote address where the province's matric results were announced at an event at the University of South Africa in Pretoria. 

Gauteng achieved a 87.92% pass rate. Eight of the 10 best performing districts are also in the province.  

Of the 94 870 pupils who sat for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) in the province, 83 406 passed.

The province had 41 410 bachelor passes.

"No matter where you are in Gauteng, at any given school, pupils stand a chance to get a bachelor pass," said Lesufi.

The MEC said that his department had over the years managed to close the gap between fee-paying and non-fee-paying schools in terms of the bachelor pass rate. He added that township schools were performing better.

"Township schools have improved significantly, and that is what hard work has brought," said Lesufi.

The department said in a statement on Friday that it was proud of the 10 township schools that achieved a 100% pass rate despite the challenges they faced. About 41 township schools, up from 25 last year, got a pass rate higher than 95%.

'Only nine pupils passed with 30% minimum'

Lesufi said that his department would look at investing more into tutorial services to improve matric results.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who was also at the event along with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, said that pupils, teachers and administrators who had put in the hard work were "top dogs".

Lesufi took a swipe at critics of the 30% minimum pass mark, saying of the "84 000 learners who passed, only nine learners have passed with 30%".

"The quality of our passes are way above the minimum pass mark, and we will work hard to get even higher," he said.

In a statement issued later on Friday, Msimanga said Gauteng's pass rate was inflated and actually stood at 48.3% because there were pupils who did not reach Grade 10 in the expected time or had dropped out of the system. 

"Not all our schools have access to the same resources, resulting in some schools being oversubscribed, and others standing empty. This results in crowded classrooms and more pressurised learning environments. These conditions disadvantage our learners in a multitude of ways, which results in an unequal playing field with some learners having to fight that much harder for a job," Msimanga said. 

"While there are many reasons to celebrate today, let us be realistic about the crisis we face, and what is needed from us to ensure all our learners are provided with the knowledge and skills to ensure fair and equal access to job opportunities. We owe it to our children," he concluded. 

