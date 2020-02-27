 

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile concerned about governance after another Tshwane council meeting collapses

2020-02-27 16:40

Ntwaagae Seleka

Lebogang Maile. (Photo by Thabo Ramookho)

Lebogang Maile. (Photo by Thabo Ramookho)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA MEC Lebogang Maile is looking at various options to restore stability in the embattled City of Tshwane.

Maile said he was looking at various options, within the appropriate legal framework, which could be implemented.

Among the options he is considering is placing the embattled municipality under administration.

Maile was responding to events on Thursday when councillors again failed to have a formal council sitting to elect a new mayor after the ANC and EFF walked out. 

Both parties are calling for the resignation of Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe. 

On Thursday, they demanded Mathebe vacate her seat to allow for a new speaker to be elected before a new mayor is appointed.

Mayorless

The City is currently without a mayor following the resignation of Stevens Mokgalapa after he was caught on tape discussing his colleagues in the council with former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge last year.

In the audio recording, Mokgalapa and Senkubuge could also apparently be heard engaging in an intimate act.

"As the provincial government, we are very concerned about the state of affairs in Tshwane, particularly in relation to the continued collapse of council sittings. This shows flagrant disregard for the interests of the public," Maile said. 

He added the continued collapse of council sittings, which negatively impacted on service delivery, was an indication of an unacceptable attitude of indifference by political parties to the needs of communities. 

"This is deplorable. Tshwane has several service delivery challenges to address as a matter of urgency. Council sittings are meant to discuss and find solutions to those challenges. It can't be business as usual."

Maile said the incident had plunged the City into a much deeper crisis.

"Cool heads are needed across all political parties represented in the council. It's time they put aside their partisan politics and pursue the interests of the residents of Tshwane, as leaders elected by the people," he said.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  katlego mathebe  |  lebogang maile  |  tshwane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PIC | Pride week is lit in Cape Town! Rainbow colours for provincial legislature building

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to hear law enforcement-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 16:33 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Salt River 16:32 PM
Road name: Albert Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players just got richer 2020-02-26 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 