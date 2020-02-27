Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile concerned about governance after another Tshwane council meeting collapses

Gauteng Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA MEC Lebogang Maile is looking at various options to restore stability in the embattled City of Tshwane.



Maile said he was looking at various options, within the appropriate legal framework, which could be implemented.

Among the options he is considering is placing the embattled municipality under administration.

Maile was responding to events on Thursday when councillors again failed to have a formal council sitting to elect a new mayor after the ANC and EFF walked out.

Both parties are calling for the resignation of Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe.

On Thursday, they demanded Mathebe vacate her seat to allow for a new speaker to be elected before a new mayor is appointed.

Mayorless

The City is currently without a mayor following the resignation of Stevens Mokgalapa after he was caught on tape discussing his colleagues in the council with former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge last year.

In the audio recording, Mokgalapa and Senkubuge could also apparently be heard engaging in an intimate act.

"As the provincial government, we are very concerned about the state of affairs in Tshwane, particularly in relation to the continued collapse of council sittings. This shows flagrant disregard for the interests of the public," Maile said.

He added the continued collapse of council sittings, which negatively impacted on service delivery, was an indication of an unacceptable attitude of indifference by political parties to the needs of communities.

"This is deplorable. Tshwane has several service delivery challenges to address as a matter of urgency. Council sittings are meant to discuss and find solutions to those challenges. It can't be business as usual."

Maile said the incident had plunged the City into a much deeper crisis.

"Cool heads are needed across all political parties represented in the council. It's time they put aside their partisan politics and pursue the interests of the residents of Tshwane, as leaders elected by the people," he said.