 

Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile rescinds decision to suspend two DA councillors

2020-01-27 15:18

Canny Maphanga

Lebogang Maile. (Photo by Thabo Ramookho)

Lebogang Maile. (Photo by Thabo Ramookho)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA Lebogang Maile has rescinded his decision to suspend the DA's former speaker of Johannesburg Vasco da Gama and the Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for breaching the code of conduct for councillors.

"In light of the advice received, MEC Maile has taken a decision to rescind the suspension of the two councillors with immediate effect. Such a decision has been formally communicated to councillors Da Gama, Mathebe and their lawyers," spokesperson Castro Ngobese said in a statement on Monday.

News24 previously reported Maile said that his decision to suspend the senior DA members was informed by the law, adding that he had invoked his powers in terms of the code of conduct for councillors.

He suspended Da Gama for a period of three months as Johannesburg councillor without any pay, while Mathebe was suspended for 6 months.

This comes after Da Gama allegedly failed to respond to a letter regarding his decision to suspend the special council meeting to elect a new mayor on October 27, claiming he needed to seek legal advice on what constituted a majority in council.

Maile called this a "total disregard for meaningful engagement".

Mathebe was suspended after she refused to bend to calls by the ANC and EFF to change the order in which motions would be heard at a council meeting, or to recuse herself, which ultimately led to the collapse of council as the two parties staged a walkout, News24 reported.

READ: Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile suspends DA councillors Vasco da Gama and Katlego Mathebe without pay

The MEC is expected to elaborate further on his decision at a media briefing on Tuesday.


Read more on:    da  |  democratic ­alliance  |  lebogang maile  |  tshwane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KwaZulu-Natal MEC launches investigation after 5-year-old burns hand at school

2020-01-27 14:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | The public deserves the truth - Bikers Against Bullies SA rallies behind Enoch Mpianzi's family
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: M3 Philip Kgosana Drive Outbound

Outbound
Wetton 15:21 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player gets R220k richer 2020-01-26 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 