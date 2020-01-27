Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile rescinds decision to suspend two DA councillors

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA Lebogang Maile has rescinded his decision to suspend the DA's former speaker of Johannesburg Vasco da Gama and the Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for breaching the code of conduct for councillors.

"In light of the advice received, MEC Maile has taken a decision to rescind the suspension of the two councillors with immediate effect. Such a decision has been formally communicated to councillors Da Gama, Mathebe and their lawyers," spokesperson Castro Ngobese said in a statement on Monday.

News24 previously reported Maile said that his decision to suspend the senior DA members was informed by the law, adding that he had invoked his powers in terms of the code of conduct for councillors.



He suspended Da Gama for a period of three months as Johannesburg councillor without any pay, while Mathebe was suspended for 6 months.

This comes after Da Gama allegedly failed to respond to a letter regarding his decision to suspend the special council meeting to elect a new mayor on October 27, claiming he needed to seek legal advice on what constituted a majority in council.

Maile called this a "total disregard for meaningful engagement".

Mathebe was suspended after she refused to bend to calls by the ANC and EFF to change the order in which motions would be heard at a council meeting, or to recuse herself, which ultimately led to the collapse of council as the two parties staged a walkout, News24 reported.

The MEC is expected to elaborate further on his decision at a media briefing on Tuesday.



