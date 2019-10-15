Gauteng cop arrested for selling SAPS recruitment forms

Gauteng police have nabbed one of their own for allegedly selling SAPS recruitment forms in Florida, Johannesburg.

The 39-year-old policeman attached to the Florida police station was arrested on Monday by the Gauteng Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit (ACIU).

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrest came after police were alerted on October 10 about a police officer who was illegally selling recruitment forms meant for prospective trainees wishing to join the South African Police Service.

"It was reported that the constable was selling a single application form for R3 500, and applicants had to pay R2 000 upfront. The ACIU team operationalised the tip-off and, on the afternoon of October 14, they arrested the suspect at a fast-food restaurant in Roodepoort.

"He was found in possession of the deposit that had just been paid by a 'victim' who was part of the crime prevention operation," said Peters.