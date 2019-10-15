Gauteng cop arrested for selling SAPS recruitment forms

Gauteng police have nabbed one of their own for allegedly selling SAPS recruitment forms in Florida, Johannesburg.
The 39-year-old policeman attached to the Florida police station was arrested on Monday by the Gauteng Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit (ACIU).
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrest came after police were alerted on October 10 about a police officer who was illegally selling recruitment forms meant for prospective trainees wishing to join the South African Police Service.
"It was reported that the constable was selling a single application form for R3 500, and applicants had to pay R2 000 upfront. The ACIU team operationalised the tip-off and, on the afternoon of October 14, they arrested the suspect at a fast-food restaurant in Roodepoort.
"He was found in possession of the deposit that had just been paid by a 'victim' who was part of the crime prevention operation," said Peters.
He said further investigations by the ACIU had confirmed that three other victims had been scammed by the same police officer.
The officer is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of corruption and fraud.
Gauteng commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the efforts of the ACIU.