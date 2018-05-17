Gauteng cop gunned down outside his home

A senior South African Police Service manager was shot and killed outside his Protea South home on Wednesday night, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said preliminary reports indicated that the brigadier had arrived home between 18:30 and 19:00, when he was accosted by unknown suspects who shot him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead.

The Gauteng police commissioner, management and members of the South African Police Service in the province are in shock after they were informed about the incident, she said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said: "Police will leave no stone unturned [in their search for] the perpetrators of these incessant and heartless attacks on our members. In fact, we will not be deterred or discouraged from staying true to our commitment and calling, which is to serve and to protect the residents of Gauteng and the country."

On behalf of the police, De Lange sent condolences to the friends and family of the slain member.

In a tweet, safety activist Yusuf Abramjee identified the brigadier as the station commander at Meadowlands.

On Wednesday night he tweeted: "JUST IN: The @SAPoliceService Station Commander at Meadowlands has been shot dead at his home in Protea South. The Brigadier was ambushed."



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter