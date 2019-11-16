 

Gauteng cops arrest six suspects linked to Bramley intersection murder, hijacking

2019-11-16 20:21

Kamva Somdyala

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The six men who allegedly hijacked and killed a 45-year-old Emer-G-Med ambulance services employee at an intersection in Bramley, Johannesburg, have been arrested, the police say.

The incident happened at around 06:00 on Friday when the men allegedly attacked on the woman while she was driving her white Kia Rio on Cunning and Dublin roads.

On Saturday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: "Following the incident, the police immediately mobilised maximum resources as per the SA Police Services 72-hour reaction plan and embarked on an intelligence-driven operation that led the police to a tavern on 4th Avenue in Alexandra."

Video footage that circulated on social media, which showed incident, was met with outrage and condemnation.

The commentary around the video not only centred on how crime is increasingly out of hand in the country, but also that yet another woman was a victim.

This as the country continues to grapple with a high rate of crime against women and children - as the world prepares to observe 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from November 25 to December 10.

Peters said 17 people were arrested at the tavern in Alexandra but only six were linked to the crime.

"Further investigations linked the arrested suspects to three more robberies including a business robbery at a U-Save shop reported in Alexandra in October and a business robbery at a Chicken Licken reported at Bramley this month," she added.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela lauded the officers who made the arrest and encouraged them to continue the hard work towards turning the tide against crime in the province.

The men will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We are tired, we do not like this South Africa anymore, says asylum seeker

2019-11-16 19:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 20:23 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Somerset West 18:52 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Saturday 2 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 