 

Gauteng cops nab man linked to rape cases – while with an alleged victim

2019-07-07 11:50

Kamva Somdyala

Photo: Pixabay

A 41-year-old man linked to rape cases in Limpopo was arrested in Pretoria on Saturday while with an alleged victim, police said.

Officers in Sunnyside, Pretoria discovered that the woman who the man was with at his time of arrest was allegedly kidnapped and raped on Friday evening.

"Police members were on routine patrol when they spotted a suspicious black Mazda-3 with two occupants, a male and female," said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

According to Makhubele, police found implements believed to have been either stolen or used to commit a crime.

"It is alleged by the female occupant that she had been kidnapped the previous night and was raped at gunpoint by the male suspect."

Makhubele said police were able to confirm that the male suspect had two pending rape cases against him in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

The suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Read more on:    crime  |  rape
