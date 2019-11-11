 

Gauteng cops on hunt for suspects who shot and killed man near Joburg mosque

2019-11-11 21:32

Kamva Somdyala

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police are on the hunt for two suspects who shot and killed an unknown man in Robertsham on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said "members [of the police] responded to a complaint of a shooting, and on arrival at the scene, were informed that the deceased was approached by two unknown men who fired several shots at him".

The suspects allegedly forced the victim into a white Renault with unknown registration plates, said Peters.

After being taken to Garden City Hospital, the man was declared dead on arrival.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown and the police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to call the Booysens police," added Peters.

Alternatively, people with information are requested to call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Search for missing Herolds Bay girl called off, but periodic patrols to continue

2019-11-11 21:12

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

Retreat 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner in Monday's draw 2019-11-11 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 