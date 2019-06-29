 

Gauteng cops says Kagiso creche will remain closed after toddler dies

2019-06-29 19:03

Sheldon Morais

(Getty/Gallo Images)

(Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police on Gauteng's West Rand say they're waiting for the results of postmortem tests to decide how to proceed after a two-year-old boy died at a creche this week.

The toddler from Tshepisong died at around 9am on Tuesday after complaining of stomach pain at breakfast, says Kagiso police spokesperson Solomon Sibiya.

The child's grandmother was called to the creche after he fell ill, but his condition quickly deteriorated, said Sibiya when he spoke to News24 earlier this week.

The boy was rushed to hospital but he died upon arrival.

An inquest docket was opened and the creche closed until further notice.

No other child fell ill on the day.

Sibiya says when officers visited the boy's family on Friday, they said they were planning to bury him on Saturday.

"We are awaiting the postmortem results. The [pathologist] will probably start with the postmortem on Monday."

Last month, two toddlers, who were cared for by a childminder in Westdene, Johannesburg, died after they were admitted to hospital.

Earlier in June, News24 reported that two mothers had demanded answers after their toddlers died in May, allegedly from food poisoning, while in the care of a childminder in Westdene, Johannesburg.

The children fell ill on the same day, May 9.

The police opened two inquest dockets and commissioned toxicology reports.

Read more on:    gauteng  |  toddler  |  creche
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two killed, including 15-year-old, in suspected gang violence in Westbury

2019-06-29 18:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 