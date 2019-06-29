Gauteng cops says Kagiso creche will remain closed after toddler dies

Police on Gauteng's West Rand say they're waiting for the results of postmortem tests to decide how to proceed after a two-year-old boy died at a creche this week.

The toddler from Tshepisong died at around 9am on Tuesday after complaining of stomach pain at breakfast, says Kagiso police spokesperson Solomon Sibiya.

The child's grandmother was called to the creche after he fell ill, but his condition quickly deteriorated, said Sibiya when he spoke to News24 earlier this week.

The boy was rushed to hospital but he died upon arrival.

An inquest docket was opened and the creche closed until further notice.

No other child fell ill on the day.

Sibiya says when officers visited the boy's family on Friday, they said they were planning to bury him on Saturday.

"We are awaiting the postmortem results. The [pathologist] will probably start with the postmortem on Monday."

Last month, two toddlers, who were cared for by a childminder in Westdene, Johannesburg, died after they were admitted to hospital.

Earlier in June, News24 reported that two mothers had demanded answers after their toddlers died in May, allegedly from food poisoning, while in the care of a childminder in Westdene, Johannesburg.

The children fell ill on the same day, May 9.

The police opened two inquest dockets and commissioned toxicology reports.