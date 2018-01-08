 

Gauteng education committee calls for fewer disruptions in 2018

2018-01-08 13:35

Nation Nyoka

Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on education chair Joe Mpisi. (Ahmed Areff, News24)

Johannesburg - The chairperson of Gauteng's portfolio committee on education has urged parents to not disrupt schools in 2018, saying last year's countrywide academic disruptions might have contributed to the province's failure to increase its pass rate.

Joe Mpisi said disruptions, by parents and community members, ultimately contributed to the province's failure to achieve the position of best provincial performer in the country. Instead, its results remained the same as its 2016 achievements.

The Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on education pointed out the results showed that the province has maintained its standard and that it had been stable in effective learning and teaching.

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga announced last Thursday that Gauteng was the second best-performing school in the country in the National Senior Certificate exams, after the Free State, which achieved 85.1%.

Out of the 10 best district performers, seven districts were from Gauteng.

"We want to commend the MEC for [the] Gauteng Department of Education, Panyaza Lesufi, and his team for the splendid work that they have done throughout the year in creating a conducive environment for effective learning and teaching in our schools," the chairperson said.

Mpisi encouraged parents and communities to allow for effective learning and teaching throughout the year, by not participating in disruptive activities. 

"We call on all stakeholders to work with the Gauteng Department of Education to improve the pass rate for the year 2018," Mpisi said in a statement.

Mpisi congratulated the Class of 2017, encouraging those who did not do well academically to explore different avenues to achieve their dreams.

"We encourage those who did not pass, that there are still plenty [of] opportunities to be explored to fulfil their dreams. It is not the end of the world. They should not despair and they should get advice from professionals to assist them with stress and depression so that they [can] continue with their education," said Mpisi.

Mpisi added that, although much was achieved, more needed to be done.

ADVERTORIAL
/News
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
