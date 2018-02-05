 

Gauteng education department approaches ConCourt over Hoërskool Overvaal

2018-02-05 17:21

Jan Bornman

A member of the public is seen carrying a tire during the Hoërskool Overvaal protest. (File, Iavan Pijoos, News24)

A member of the public is seen carrying a tire during the Hoërskool Overvaal protest. (File, Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

COSATU chant 'shoot the boer', Afriforum blame Lesufi in latest #HoërskoolOvervaal protest

2018-01-25 16:04

Protests continued outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday, this time by members of Cosatu and affiliates from Sadtu, the ANC and SACP. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg – The Gauteng education department confirmed on Monday that it has filed papers in the Constitutional Court to appeal a decision by the High Court that Hoërskool Overvaal does not have capacity to enrol English-speaking pupils.

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed on Monday afternoon that the department had filed its application to appeal the court's decision.

Last month, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside a decision by the department to admit 55 pupils to be taught in English at Hoërskool Overvaal, an Afrikaans medium school.

OPINION: Overvaal: Where is the moral leadership?

The court found that the school did not have the capacity to admit additional pupils.

"The instruction by the district director of Sedibeng East to place further learners for enrolment is set aside," Judge Bill Prinsloo said.

"I find that on the probabilities the school has no capacity to receive the 55 English learners, let alone of such short notice and convert to a dual medium school," he said.

The decision by the court to set aside the decision and only allow Afrikaans-speaking pupils into the school was met with protests led by the EFF, ANC and the South African Democratic Teachers' Union.

The protests continued outside the premises as school started, with police having to disperse protesters with stun grenades and rubber bullets on multiple days.

WATCH: Another 15 arrested in Hoërskool Overvaal protest

Read more on:    hoërskool overvaal  |  johannesburg  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town warns of sanitation risks ahead of #DayZero

2018-02-05 16:37

Inside News24

 
/News
SONA can only happen after a motion of no confidence - Malema
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 11:28 AM
Road name: N1

Bellville 09:40 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Site Agent

Western Cape
Professional Career Services
R45 000 - R50 000 Per Month

Senior Web/Graphic Designer

Milnerton
Southern Shore Recruitment
R20 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Sales Representative

Garden Route
WHM Recruitment Advisors (Pty) Ltd
R5 000 - R7 500 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 