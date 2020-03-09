 

Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip - report

2020-03-09 22:56
A 12-year-old pupil was left without part of one of his fingers.

A 12-year-old pupil was left without part of one of his fingers. (Supplied)

The Gauteng Department of Education is considering compensating the 12-year-old pupil who lost the tip of one of his fingers at school.

The Grade 6 pupil from Laerskool Booysens lost the tip of his pinkie finger. The incident reportedly happened on 20 February.

READ: Lesufi to visit Pretoria school where 5 pupils allegedly cut off 12-year-old's finger

According to IOL, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the its legal department was looking at the possibility of compensation.

Mabona told the publication the department had found no indication the incident was part of a violent scuffle or fight, stating "children being children, found an opportunity to play and push each other during a brief break to change classes".

- Compiled by Canny Maphanga
Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  accidents
RUNDOWN | 6 things you need to know about the coronavirus in SA

2020-03-09 20:03

WATCH | Government updates SA on coronavirus developments in the country
