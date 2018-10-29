 

Gauteng education department 'working tirelessly' to place 23 000 pupils by October 31 deadline

2018-10-29 05:12

Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

With the deadline for the placement of learners at Gauteng schools approaching, the Gauteng department of education says has assured parents that 23 644 learners that still have to be placed will receive places before October 31.

In a statement, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said a number of measures had been put in place to ensure that this happens.

On Thursday, October 25, all principals were told to accept offers of placement from their schools, he said.

All schools were also told to accept placements of parents who received confirmations of placements from the department's district offices, without delay.

The department has also decided to remove from the system about 21 094 learners that have not submitted the relevant documents, Lesufi said, and those learners will be considered for placement at a later stage.

In addition, 5 974 learners forfeited their spots because they didn’t accept or reject placements offers. Lesufi said those spaces were offered to other children.

"Our officials are working tirelessly to place learners in our schools, on average, approximately 1 500 learners per district are still to be placed. The two districts that have the highest numbers of unplaced learners are Tshwane South and Ekurhuleni North. This is a critical period which is closely monitored by relevant officials.

"We are committed to place all unplaced learners at our schools, officials are working around the clock to place learners. This is to appeal with parents to be patient and work with our officials for necessary placements to be processed. It must be noted that, most schools are full and unfortunately, not all learners will be placed at their preferred schools," Lesufi said. 

News24 reported that by October 21, many parents in the province raised concerns about the fact that their children had not been placed.

By October 22, the department had placed over 228 000 pupils – about 80% of applications, the department said.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that 34 109 learners had not submitted the necessary documents at the time. Lesufi said then that 440 schools had reached capacity.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Sex tape': Gigaba having a hard time as Twitter erupts

2018-10-28 20:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma, BLF show support
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:13 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:12 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 