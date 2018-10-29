Gauteng education department 'working tirelessly' to place 23 000 pupils by October 31 deadline

With the deadline for the placement of learners at Gauteng schools approaching, the Gauteng department of education says has assured parents that 23 644 learners that still have to be placed will receive places before October 31.

In a statement, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said a number of measures had been put in place to ensure that this happens.

On Thursday, October 25, all principals were told to accept offers of placement from their schools, he said.

All schools were also told to accept placements of parents who received confirmations of placements from the department's district offices, without delay.

The department has also decided to remove from the system about 21 094 learners that have not submitted the relevant documents, Lesufi said, and those learners will be considered for placement at a later stage.

In addition, 5 974 learners forfeited their spots because they didn’t accept or reject placements offers. Lesufi said those spaces were offered to other children.

"Our officials are working tirelessly to place learners in our schools, on average, approximately 1 500 learners per district are still to be placed. The two districts that have the highest numbers of unplaced learners are Tshwane South and Ekurhuleni North. This is a critical period which is closely monitored by relevant officials.

"We are committed to place all unplaced learners at our schools, officials are working around the clock to place learners. This is to appeal with parents to be patient and work with our officials for necessary placements to be processed. It must be noted that, most schools are full and unfortunately, not all learners will be placed at their preferred schools," Lesufi said.

News24 reported that by October 21, many parents in the province raised concerns about the fact that their children had not been placed.

By October 22, the department had placed over 228 000 pupils – about 80% of applications, the department said.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that 34 109 learners had not submitted the necessary documents at the time. Lesufi said then that 440 schools had reached capacity.

